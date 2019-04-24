Home

NICHOLSON, Sister Marie Eugene O.P. (Ngaire Joy). Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Calvary on Tuesday, 23rd April 2019. Dearly loved by her Dominican Sisters. Loved daughter of the late Irene Mary and Walter George Nicolson, step daughter of the late Muriel Phyllis Nicolson and sister of the late Lance. "Rest in Peace" Rosary will be prayed at the Calvary Chapel on Thursday, 25th April at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Basilica at 1.30 pm, on Friday 26th April. "A teacher and friend of many" Respectfully cared for by: J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
