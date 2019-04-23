|
|
|
COOKSLEY- BENJAMIN, Marie Emily. 1922-2019, peacefully surrounded by her family at Tauranga, aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late (Jim) Albert Gordon Cooksley and of the late Charles Joseph Benjamin. Loved mother of Valerie and Whangai son Cedric Allan. Devoted grandmother of Hana, Apapeta, Brian and Allan. Currently lying in state at 198 McRae Rd, Otorohanga, visitors welcome. A funeral service will take place at St Brides Anglican Church, 54 Haerehuka St, Otorohanga on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Otorohanga Cemetery Karaka Road, Otorohanaga. You are invited to St Brides Church Hall for afternoon tea following the interment. Marie was a valued member of the Otorohanga community welcoming everyone into her home with open arms and an open heart. An inspirational mum, a hard working farmer and a loving wife. Ormsby Family Funerals 0800 737 953.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More