ECKER, Marian Patricia (nee Macdonald). On April 23, 2019, peacefully at home in Christchurch, surrounded by loved ones, aged 64 years. Much loved wife and friend of Andrew, devoted and beloved mother of David, Stephen, and Jeremy. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Marian Ecker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Marian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 1, at 10.00am, followed by interment in Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
