Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian ECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Patricia (Macdonald) ECKER

Notice Condolences

Marian Patricia (Macdonald) ECKER Notice
ECKER, Marian Patricia (nee Macdonald). On April 23, 2019, peacefully at home in Christchurch, surrounded by loved ones, aged 64 years. Much loved wife and friend of Andrew, devoted and beloved mother of David, Stephen, and Jeremy. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Marian Ecker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Marian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 1, at 10.00am, followed by interment in Belfast Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.