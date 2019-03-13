|
KOLLERIE, Maria Margaretha. Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Views on 12th March 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frans. Loved mother and mother in law of Marion and Gary, Rina and Warwick, Fransje and Sue. Loved Oma of Chantelle, Daniel, Kelly, Sarah, Michelle, Rachel, and Thomas. Great Oma of James, Chloe, Logan F, Isalene, Lucy, Logan P, Blake, and Kaiya. A service for Maria will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, on Friday 15th March (her 93rd birthday) at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stroke Foundation, online at bit.ly/mmkollerie1203 or can be left at the service. All communications to Kollerie Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
