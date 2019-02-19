Home

Maria Gerada (Aarts) van LIESHOUT

van LIESHOUT, Maria Gerada (nee Aarts). Passed away at home after a short illness on Saturday the 16th of February 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Johnny and Robin, and Anita and Dave. Loved nana of Kees, Kimberly, Scott, and Kurt. "Gone to be with her beloved John. Rest peacefully". A celebration of Maria's life will be held in the St Mary's Catholic Church, 52 East Street, Papakuar on Thursday the 21st of February at 11:30am. "En totziens"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
