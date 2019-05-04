Home

BOS, Maria Geetruida (nee van Berkel) Ria passed away on May 1, 2019 at Waikato Hospital, in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jasper (1981) and very much loved mother of her only son Raymond (Ray). Private cremation only. A Family service will be held in the Netherlands at a later date. All friends welcome to visit and all communications can be sent to the Bos Family, 131B Rototuna Rd, Hamilton 3210 or emailed [email protected] or Ph 07-854-1235 or 027 7171 759
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
