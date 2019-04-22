|
|
|
ROBERTSON, Margarita Ellen (Margo) (nee Rawson). Born 14th July 1931, died peacefully at North Shore Hospital surrounded by family on the 16th April 2019 aged 87 years. Loved daughter of the late Thomas and Florence Rawson, loved wife of the late George, loved mother of Kevin and Helen, Murray and Avaline and Gary; and grandmother and great grandmother of many. At Peace. A funeral service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Puriri Street in Helensville on Tuesday 23rd April at 1:30pm. Any kind donations can be made to Dementia New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
