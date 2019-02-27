Home

Margaret Zelie (nee Macfarlane) (Peggy) JUDGE

JUDGE, Margaret Zelie (Peggy) (nee Macfarlane). Will be dearly missed following her passing on 23rd February 2019 at Auckland Hospital, in her 98th year. Loved wife of Ian (deceased), mother of Carol and John, Stuart and Carolyn, Margaret and John, Robyn and Bernice, Nana to Adrian and Ange, Donna and Bryn, Megan and Adam, Angie and Justin, Glenn and Tara-Lee, Elenka and Zach and great grandmother of Hayley, Jacob, Sara, Abel and hopefully more yet. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Purewa All Souls Chapel, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Saturday, 2nd March at 2.30PM. Messages to Judge family C/- Davis Funerals.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
