POTBURY, Margaret Yvonne Therese (Theresa). Peacefully on 3 May 2019, at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Gerard, Michelle and Steve, Donna and Viv, Terry and Leanne. Precious Nana of David and Sean, Aaron, Sekai and Ben and Hayden, Matthew, Anthony and Nicole, Luca and Chantelle. Proud Great Nana of Quinn. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either The Heart Foundation or The Cancer Society. The family would like to thank Theresa's care team at Edmund Hillary and special caring companions Ann and Jenny. A service for Theresa will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday, 10 May at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
