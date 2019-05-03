Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Margaret WATERS

Margaret WATERS Notice
WATERS, Margaret. Passed away peacefully on 1 May 2019 aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late David. Loving mother of Richard and Andrew, and to Jenny a respected and loved mother in law. Grandmother of Byron, Tyler, Patcharee, Emily, Rebecca and Harry. Lifelong friend of Bobby. The family would like to thank the staff at Tasman Care for all their love and care of Margaret. A service for Margaret will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 4 May 2019 at 1:00 pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 3, 2019
