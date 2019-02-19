|
BURROWS, Margaret Rose (nee Woods). Passed away peacefully on 17 February 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Frank. Loved mother of Chris, Rob and Michelle, and mother in law of Lisa, Patrick and Debbie. Loved grandma of Nicola, Aiden, Sean, Iommi, Callum, Kaitlyn, Jeremy, Charlotte and Lucy. A service for Margaret will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Thursday 21 February 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
