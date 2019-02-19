Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret BURROWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rose (Woods) BURROWS

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rose (Woods) BURROWS Notice
BURROWS, Margaret Rose (nee Woods). Passed away peacefully on 17 February 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Frank. Loved mother of Chris, Rob and Michelle, and mother in law of Lisa, Patrick and Debbie. Loved grandma of Nicola, Aiden, Sean, Iommi, Callum, Kaitlyn, Jeremy, Charlotte and Lucy. A service for Margaret will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Thursday 21 February 2019 at 11:00 am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.