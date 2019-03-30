Home

Margaret Richardson BUCKTON

Margaret Richardson BUCKTON Notice
BUCKTON, Margaret Richardson. Passed away peacefully at Northhaven Hospital, Red Beach on Thursday 28th March 2019, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Rosse. Loved mother of Marcia and Steve, Terry and Vickie and Paul. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa of Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
