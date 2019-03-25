|
HEARD, Margaret Phyllis (Phyl) (formerly Parish, nee Scown). On Friday 22nd March 2019, peacefully at home in Katikati, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Loved mother of Steve and Shaz, John and Katy, Kay and Karl, and Joy and Garry. Loved stepmother of Lindsay and Jude, Cliff and Fran, the late Marlene, and John. Treasured nana of all her grand and great grandchildren. A memorial service for Phyl will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 30th March at 11.00am. messages to the Heard family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
