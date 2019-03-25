Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HEARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Phyllis (Phyl) HEARD

Notice Condolences

Margaret Phyllis (Phyl) HEARD Notice
HEARD, Margaret Phyllis (Phyl) (formerly Parish, nee Scown). On Friday 22nd March 2019, peacefully at home in Katikati, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen. Loved mother of Steve and Shaz, John and Katy, Kay and Karl, and Joy and Garry. Loved stepmother of Lindsay and Jude, Cliff and Fran, the late Marlene, and John. Treasured nana of all her grand and great grandchildren. A memorial service for Phyl will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday 30th March at 11.00am. messages to the Heard family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton, Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.