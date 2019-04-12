Home

Margaret (nee Stevenson) (Mont) BECKER

Margaret (nee Stevenson) (Mont) BECKER Notice
BECKER, Margaret (Mont) (nee Stevenson). Passed away on the 8th of April 2019. Loved wife of the late Ron. Mother of Gail and mother in law of the late Steve. Granny of Wayne and Rochelle, Christine, Jodie and Simon. Great Nanny to Blake, Brooke, Shay, Taylor, Mikayla and Ted. Will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Monday the 15th of April 2019 at 12.30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to The Cancer Society NZ would be greatly appreciated and may be sent to 1 Boyle Cres, Grafton, Auckland 1023



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
