Margaret May (Pask) KARLSSON

Margaret May (Pask) KARLSSON Notice
KARLSSON, Margaret May (nee Pask). Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 12 March 2019. Loved wife of the late Fred. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Adele and Dale, and Ross. Treasured Nanny of Kristina and Chris, Samantha and Daniel. Adored Great Nanny of Dominic. As per Margaret's wishes, a private family farewell will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation, PO Box 65371, Mairangi Bay, Auckland 0754 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
