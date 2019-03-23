Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WALLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lilian WALLER

Notice Condolences

Margaret Lilian WALLER Notice
WALLER, Margaret Lilian. Peacefully on Tuesday 19 March 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Earl. Mother of Ann, and step-mother to Earl's children. Special gran to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Sister to Harry, Tommy, Gladys, Rosemary, and the late Bob, Joyce, Doris, Johnny, and Joan. Good friend of Dean. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Tuesday 26 March at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.