WALLER, Margaret Lilian. Peacefully on Tuesday 19 March 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Earl. Mother of Ann, and step-mother to Earl's children. Special gran to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Sister to Harry, Tommy, Gladys, Rosemary, and the late Bob, Joyce, Doris, Johnny, and Joan. Good friend of Dean. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Tuesday 26 March at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
