Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Margaret Jean WELLS

Margaret Jean WELLS Notice
WELLS, Margaret Jean. 19 December 1930 - 24 April 2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness at the age of 88. Much loved wife of the late William Charles (Bill) and loved mother of Michael and Lynnette. Grandmother of Kathryn and Janine, mother in law of John; Eldest sister of Joan and Patricia. Much loved by us all . A private family cremation has been held and a remembrance memorial will be held along with refreshments and nibbles at 12 Phillip Street, Pukekohe from 2pm on Saturday May 11th for family, friends and neighbours to share in a celebration of Jeans life. In lieu of flowers a donation to St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
