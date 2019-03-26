|
|
|
MCGARRIGLE, Margaret Jean (nee Dixon). Margie passed away peacefully at home on 23 March 2019 with family at her side after a long and wonderful life. Dear wife of the late John. Loving mother of David and Robyn, mother-in-law of Peter, step-grandmother of Nicholas and Amy, and step-great-nanna of Isaac and Rita. A Service to celebrate Margie's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 28 March 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Tauranga would be appreciated. Communication to the McGarrigle Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
