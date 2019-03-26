Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MCGARRIGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jean (Dixon) MCGARRIGLE

Notice Condolences

Margaret Jean (Dixon) MCGARRIGLE Notice
MCGARRIGLE, Margaret Jean (nee Dixon). Margie passed away peacefully at home on 23 March 2019 with family at her side after a long and wonderful life. Dear wife of the late John. Loving mother of David and Robyn, mother-in-law of Peter, step-grandmother of Nicholas and Amy, and step-great-nanna of Isaac and Rita. A Service to celebrate Margie's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Rd, Tauranga on Thursday 28 March 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Tauranga would be appreciated. Communication to the McGarrigle Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.