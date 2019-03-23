Home

Margaret Jean (McDougall) HALL

Margaret Jean (McDougall) HALL Notice
HALL, Margaret Jean (nee McDougall). Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 19th March 2019 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of Ken. Much loved mother and mother in law of Iain and Fiona, Bradley and Katrina, Ashley and Michele. Special Nanny of Caitlin, Robyn, Grace, William and Eira. A funeral service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Papakura East Presbyterian Church, 89 Settlement Road, Papakura on Monday 25th March 2019 at 1.00pm. Our grateful thanks to Sandra and her wonderful staff at Lady Elizabeth Hospital, Takanini for the loving care that you gave Margaret. In lieu of flowers family would appreciate any donations to be made to Multiple Sclerosis Auckland, PO Box 33574, Takapuna, Auckland, 0740. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
