CULLEN, Margaret Jane. (aged 59), known as Jane, died suddenly 24 April. Loved daughter and sister of Margaret and the late Bruce Cullen, Robbie and Anne-Marie, Graeme and Carol, and Judith and Eric. Fiercely intelligent, independent, articulate, imaginative and fun loving, Jane was treasured by her family and will be sorely missed. (Memorial service to be held in Tauranga later, details to be advised, contact [email protected] eol.co.nz Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 04 385 0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
