CLARKE, Margaret Honoria Keer (nee Withey). Peacefully in her 98th year on 25 April 2019 surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother in law of Sue and Dennis Dobson, Lynne and Tony Attard, Keith and Susan and Anthony (Tony). Loved Nana of Crispin, Kimberley; Sean, Anna, Louisa; Kieran and Declan. Much loved Nana of 4 Great Grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all for her love, guidance and quick wit. Thanks to Lady Allum staff in the Salmond Wing for their dedication and care of mum. A service for Margaret will be held at Lady Allum Chapel, 20 Napoleon Avenue Milford, on Wednesday 1 May 10.30am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
