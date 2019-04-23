Home

Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Margaret Helen (Cowie) MARQUET

Margaret Helen (Cowie) MARQUET Notice
MARQUET, Margaret Helen (nee Cowie). Suddenly taken on April 19th, 2019 surrounded by family, aged 70 years. Beloved wife and soulmate of David, treasured mother of Alan and Bridgit, Deborah and John, and Heather. A special grandma to Bradley, Aaron, William, Hannah, Ruby, Ryan and Liam. A service for Margaret will be held at the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia, on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 2:00 pm, follow by a private cremation. All communications to Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 09-408-0970.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
