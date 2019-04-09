Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Margaret (Peggy) HEASLIP

Margaret (Peggy) HEASLIP Notice
HEASLIP, Margaret (Peggy). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 7th April 2019 at her home 23 Ohiwa Parade, Ohope Beach. Adored Wife and best friend to Larry. Much loved mother to Brett, Lian (deceased) Jason, Nancy and special mum to Daniel T. Cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Our appreciation and thanks to all Hospice and Medical staff who were there for Mum. Special heartfelt thanks to Sue (Larrys sister). Peggy will be at home from Monday 12pm until Tuesday 7pm. Funeral service to be held at Hillcrest Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 10th April at 2pm. In lieu of flowers all donations to EBOP Hospice C/-PO Box 275 Whakatane 3158, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Heaslip family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
