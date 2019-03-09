|
|
|
BRINSDEN, Margaret Gwenda (Peg). On 7 March 2019, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Brian Brinsden. Much loved mum to Robert, Stephen (Deceased) , Kevin and Jennie. Cherished Grandmother to Darren, Joanne, Kimberly, Bradley, Neil, Helen, Christopher, Tate and Jordan. Great grandmother to seven. A private cremation will be followed with a memorial gathering at New Lynn RSA, 2 Veronica Street, New Lynn on Tuesday 12th March at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
