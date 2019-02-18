|
|
|
COUTTS, Margaret Goodwin. On Monday, 11th February 2019, at Edmund Hillary Village, in her 95th year. Loved daughter of Una and William Cave and wife of Morton (deceased). Mother and mother in law of Debbie and Simon Robinson and Susan and David Boswell. Grandmother of Nicholas, Amanda, Caroline, Samantha and Christopher, Alastair and Hannah. Great grandmother of Emma, Arthur and Edie. At Margaret's request a private family service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More