TAYLOR, Margaret Ethel. Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on Thursday 28th March 2019, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Dr Anthony Robert Taylor. Loved mother of Howard, Martin, Carolyn, and Nigel. Proud grandmother of her 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Tamahere Eventide Rest Home Chapel, 621 State Highway 1 Hamilton, Monday 1st April 2019 at 1.00 pm, entrance off Cherry Lane, Tamahere.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
