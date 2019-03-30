Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ethel TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Margaret Ethel TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Margaret Ethel. Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on Thursday 28th March 2019, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Dr Anthony Robert Taylor. Loved mother of Howard, Martin, Carolyn, and Nigel. Proud grandmother of her 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Tamahere Eventide Rest Home Chapel, 621 State Highway 1 Hamilton, Monday 1st April 2019 at 1.00 pm, entrance off Cherry Lane, Tamahere.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.