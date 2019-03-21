|
|
|
McLEAN, Margaret Ethel (nee Moss). In loving memory of Margaret 29 September 1938 - 19 March 2019. Devoted wife and friend for life of Sam. Loved Mum of Doff, Vic, Gav, Ad and Jay. Loved Mother-in-law, loving Nana, and Great-Nana of her mokopuna. 'Aunty Marg' and 'Other Mother' to many more. Haere atu ra Mum. '942 God be with you til we meet again.' Love you into foreverness Mum. See you when we get there. A Memorial Service for Margaret will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More