Margaret Ellen (McCrory) EVERETT

EVERETT, Margaret Ellen (nee McCrory). Passed away peacefully at home with family on 12th March, 2019. Beloved soul mate of the late Ron Hooks, mother and mother-in-law of Craig, Karen and Joanne. Nana of Alana and Tom, David, Kelli and Rachel, Ethan and Zara, and great-Nana of Koby. A service for Margaret will be held at the Mercury Bay Club, Cook Drive, Whitianga, on Tuesday 19th March, at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mercury Bay Cancer Support Group would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to c/- Ann Mulcahy, 4 Romeo Place, Whitianga 3150.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
