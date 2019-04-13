Home

Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
More Obituaries for Margaret GREENWAY
Rev Margaret Elizabeth GREENWAY

GREENWAY, Rev Margaret Elizabeth. Went to be with her Lord on 30th March 2019, aged 97. She was a much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob and Margot, aunt of Susan, Peter, Andrew and great aunt of their eight children. Our grateful thanks to all those who cared for Margaret in her senior years. A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at All Saint's Community Centre, Church Street, Palmerston North on Friday 26th April 2019 at 1pm R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
