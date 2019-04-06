Home

STOKES, Margaret Dorothy Mary. Reg, Delwyn, Robyn, Sheryl, Carey-Lee and families sincerely thank everyone who attended Margaret's celebration of life service, sent cards, phone calls, messages, flowers and expressions of sympathy. We are deeply grateful for your kindness shown and for the honour and love that you expressed for Margaret. It is not possible to thank everyone individually but please know that your love and support has been greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
