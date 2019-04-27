Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ALMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Doreen (Allen) ALMOND

Notice Condolences

Margaret Doreen (Allen) ALMOND Notice
ALMOND, Margaret Doreen (nee Allen). Peacefully on 24th April 2019, in her 107th year. Loved wife of the late Roy, mother and mother-in-law of John and Noelene, grandmother of Nikki, Matthew and Sara, great-grandmother of Oliver and Zoe. Cherished friend of many during her long life. According to Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held. Details of a memorial service will be advised at a later date. All Communication to the Margaret Almond family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.