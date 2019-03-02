|
|
|
CARLTON, Margaret (Rita). Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on 26 February 2019. Beloved wife of the late Davie and sister to Johnny and Hughie (both deceased). Loved mother to David, Brian and Ian. Grandmother to Ke, Melissa, Emily, Jessica, Lauren and Sarah. Great grandmother to Kartiana, Lukah, Mason, Skylah, Tyler and Hunter and Nana Rita to countless others! Will be greatly missed by all family and friends. A Service will be held for Rita at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, Monday 4 March, at 11am. Lang May Yer Lum Reek... Rest in peace. Please make donations to the Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More