SPRAY, Margaret Anne. Peacefully at home on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a short illness, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Martin for 50 years, greatest mum of Linda, Wendy, and Kerry, loved mother-in-law of Royce, Jeremy, and Nick, loved nana of Sarah, Callum, Oliver, and Connor. Loved Marge of Dean and Liz, Skot and Karen, Karyn, Tracey and Dom, Nana of Jared, Ella, and Mitch; Jenson, Heidi, and Phoebe. "Forever in our hearts, so dearly missed" Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Spray, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online. A Service to honour and give thanks for Margaret's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Pound Street, Amberley on Wednesday, April 3, at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
