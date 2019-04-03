|
|
|
JOHNSON, Margaret Anne Sheila. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28 March 2019, surrounded by family in Southland. Cherished daughter of Clive and the late Alice Knolles. Deeply loved mother and mother in law of Anthony and Alana, Michael and Stacey, Daniel and Cassie also Michael and Mika, Fred and Charlotte and many loved grandchildren. In lieu flowers donations to the Hospice of your choice. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 4 April 2019 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
