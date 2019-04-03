Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anne Sheila JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Margaret Anne Sheila JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Margaret Anne Sheila. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 28 March 2019, surrounded by family in Southland. Cherished daughter of Clive and the late Alice Knolles. Deeply loved mother and mother in law of Anthony and Alana, Michael and Stacey, Daniel and Cassie also Michael and Mika, Fred and Charlotte and many loved grandchildren. In lieu flowers donations to the Hospice of your choice. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 4 April 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.