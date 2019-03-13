Home

TE TUHI, Margaret Ann. Passed away Monday 11 March 2019, aged 83 at home. Loved wife of James cherished mother of Lucky and Linda; the late Joseph, Hone and Esmeralda. Mother in law to Gregge Freason. Devoted grandmother to Louise, James, Joseph, Daniel and Michelle and their children. Sister of Hinemoa, Sam and the late Doug, Boby, Joe, Harold and Helen. Ma will lie at her residence, 27 Clean Street, Te Kopuru 09 439 1545. A funeral service will be held 11:00am Thursday at home, then to Mount Wesley Cemetery for burial at 1:00pm. Light refreshments will be held at the Dargaville RSA Hokianga Road, Dargaville.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
