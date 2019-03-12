Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MITA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Alicia (Maggie) MITA

Notice Condolences

Margaret Alicia (Maggie) MITA Notice
MITA, Margaret Alicia (Maggie). Sadly passed away on the 9th of March 2019. Wife of the late William James (Jimmy). Loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Rebecca, Tania and Trevor, Kerrie- Ann and Steve, Aroha, and James. Beloved nana of Kimberly, Paul, Madison-Rose, Piper-Mae, Wyatt and Abigail. Great nana of Lily. Sister of Michael and Pam, and late Alexis. A service for Margaret will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Thursday 14 March 2019 at 12:30 pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.