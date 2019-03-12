|
|
|
MITA, Margaret Alicia (Maggie). Sadly passed away on the 9th of March 2019. Wife of the late William James (Jimmy). Loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Rebecca, Tania and Trevor, Kerrie- Ann and Steve, Aroha, and James. Beloved nana of Kimberly, Paul, Madison-Rose, Piper-Mae, Wyatt and Abigail. Great nana of Lily. Sister of Michael and Pam, and late Alexis. A service for Margaret will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Thursday 14 March 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
