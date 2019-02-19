Home

Malcolm (Mac) McCALLUM Notice
McCALLUM, Malcolm (Mac). On Sunday 17th February 2019, suddenly at Whakatane Hospital surrounded by family, aged 66 years. Loved husband of Dorothy. Loved dad and mate of Heidi and Terry, Brooke and Gareth ; and Felix and Lily, loved poppa of Jade and Jed. In accordance with Mac's wishes a private celebration with close family and friends will be held followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the McCallum Family, 90 Colebrook Road, R.D.3, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
