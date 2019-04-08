|
KIDD, Malcolm Bruce Beresford. Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on 5th April 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Annette, and the late Thelma. Loved father, and father-in-law of Carole Teixeira, Warren and Rebecca Kidd, Marie and Brendon Scawboard. Respected stepfather of Russell, Graeme, and Christine King. Loved Poppa of Alison, Brendon, Sarah, Kristen, Robert, and Tiana. A Service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held at St John's Anglican Church, 94 Bureta Rd, Otumoetai, Tauranga on Thursday 11 April 2019 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Research www.mnda.org.nz, or donation box at the church, would be appreciated. Communication to the Malcolm Kidd Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
