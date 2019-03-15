|
|
|
PENI-IKIUA, Maiva Vaosa Neri-Lipo. Born 30 June 1929, died peacefully at home on the 13 March 2019 in her 90th year surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Pastor Neri Fasou (LMS) and Asenati Lupo, loved wife of the late Penisuiti Ikiua. Precious sister to Iusitini (Dean) Lupo Anaki, sister in-law Marlene and family. Cherished mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of Day-Over, Margaret McKenzie, Damaris and Cairo, Rome, Paogoui, Penisuiti and Mitimitifiaali'i Tata, Rote, Norman, Tongasi'i and Maiva Riggs, Irenio, Neri, Ma'rie Manufui, Iva, the late Bill Tams, Will, Rachael and Olivia Tams, Kepufolua Family, Malii and the late Tasman Utatao and Family, Foli and Jacqui Palalagi and Family, Lepamasina and the late Frank Warren and Family, sister in-law of the late Aisalinamokapesi and Sulisatai Palalagi Family, the late Frank and Urita Nicholas Family. Celebration and Remembrance Service will be held at the Onehunga Co-operating Parish, corner of The Mall and Grey Street, Onehunga at 3.00pm, Saturday, 16 March 2019. Funeral Service, Monday, 18 March 2019 at the same Church at 10.00am. All communications to Rome Tata mob. 0211096842 or Rote Riggs mob. 0220185772, address 114 Victoria St, Onehunga phone no. 09 636-9444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More