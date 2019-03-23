Home

Maisie Pamela (nee Welch) (Pam) RAPLEY

RAPLEY, Maisie Pamela (Pam) (nee Welch). On Tuesday March 19th 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Bruce and Delphine, Martin, Anne and Trevor, and Margaret. Treasured nana of Bradley and Unre, Curtis, Jarryd; Zoe and Caleb, Hamish, Briar and Lachlan, and Sara and Tegan. Great nana of Elsie and Nate. Will be dearly missed. A service to celebrate Pam's life will be held at St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, Mulgan Street, Katikati on Thursday March 28th at 11.30am, to be followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation to Katikati St John Ambulance would be appreciated or maybe left at the service. Communications to the Rapley family C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
