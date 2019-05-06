Home

Maisie Clare (Clements) CATE

Maisie Clare (Clements) CATE
CATE, Maisie Clare (nee Clements). Born April 12, 1923. Passed away peacefully on 2 May 2019 age 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Mother and Mother-in-law of Marilyn and Maurie, Jeff and Lorraine, Howard (deceased), Sue and Simon, Nancy and Greg (deceased). Loving Grandmother of Rachelle, Joanna, Hayden, Adrian, Che, Josie, Lawrence, Georgia, Jessica, Oliver. Special Great-Nana of Summer, Jamie, Ashlea, Reianna, Travis, Emma, Matias, Noah, Ben, Finlay, Saskia, Fergus, Lula, Maseo, Maisie, Grace. Thank you mum for leaving us with a loving, strong family. A celebration of Maisie's life will be held at 11:30am on Wednesday 8 May at St Vincent De Paul Church, corner Shakespeare Road and Fenwick Street, Milford followed by burial at Albany Village Cemetery, 539 Albany Highway. Garden flowers welcome. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
