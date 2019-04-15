Home

POWERED BY

Services
State of Grace Ltd
PO Box 60-285, Titirangi
New Lynn, Auckland 0642
0800 764 722
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeleine DASHPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeleine Rae DASHPER

Notice Condolences

Madeleine Rae DASHPER Notice
DASHPER, Madeleine Rae. (born 9 Dec 1929) Died peacefully in her sleep on 13 April 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Dashper, mother of Mark and Evelyn, Julian and Marie, grandmother of Hera Marama, Waimarie Mahana, Leo Prince, Rewanga, and Julia. Welcome to visit her at 207 Goatley Rd on Monday 15th. Service at Christ Church Warkworth Tuesday 16th at 11am, followed by a burial. Those attending are asked to dress brightly, and bring a flower from their garden. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.