DASHPER, Madeleine Rae. (born 9 Dec 1929) Died peacefully in her sleep on 13 April 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Dashper, mother of Mark and Evelyn, Julian and Marie, grandmother of Hera Marama, Waimarie Mahana, Leo Prince, Rewanga, and Julia. Welcome to visit her at 207 Goatley Rd on Monday 15th. Service at Christ Church Warkworth Tuesday 16th at 11am, followed by a burial. Those attending are asked to dress brightly, and bring a flower from their garden. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
