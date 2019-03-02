|
GATES, Madalene Faye (nee Redman). Faye passed away 28 February 2019 peacefully with her children by her side. Dearly loved and cherished wife of John (deceased 28 May 2017). Much loved Mum of Chris and Tina. Cherished mother-in-law of Fran. Loved Nana of Jacob, Tanisha and Callum. A remembrance of her life will be held at the North Harbour Capel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 5 March 2019 at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
