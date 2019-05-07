Home

Lynnette Ann (Lynn, Possum) HUNT

HUNT, Lynnette Ann (Lynn, Possum). On May 5th 2019 at home with family by her side, Lynn passed away peacefully. Dearly loved wife of Leigh. Much loved mother and mother in law of Jacen and Justine, David and Wendy, Arthur and Kylie, Gavin and Tenille, and the late Darren. Treasured 'Nanna Lynn' to Dion, Donovan, Ella, McKenna, Phoenix, Koen, Damien and Lexi. Much loved daughter of Noelene and loved daughter in law of Mable. "Resting Peacefully". In memory of Lynn, donations to 'Dog Rescue' can be left at the service and would be greatly appreciated. A service to celebrate her life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Street, Papakura on Thursday 9th May at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
