SHORTT, Lynette Janice. On 2 April 2019 peacefully at Lady Elizabeth Home and Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mother of Jeffrey and Kirsten, David and Jo, and Melissa. A treasured grandmother of 8. Heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and many friends who have given care and support to Lyn. "A dedicated mum. Rest easy now". A celebration of Lyn's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday 8 April at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Totara Hospice and Leukaemia and Blood Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
