DAVIS, Lyndsay Barbara (Lyn). 9 September 1935 - 20 April 2019 in Hamilton. Beloved wife of Mike and Mum of Leonie and Mark, Grandma of Max, Lucas and Leo. Despite years of suffering she remained the loving person we always knew. We will miss her immensely. The funeral service is to be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, 59 Pine Ave, Melville, Hamilton at 11.00 am, Wednesday 1st May followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers N.Z would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Correspondence to the Davis Family, C/- Funeral Director Ana-Maria Richardson, P.O. Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
