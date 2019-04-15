Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyall THORNTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyall Joseph THORNTON

Notice Condolences

Lyall Joseph THORNTON Notice
THORNTON, Lyall Joseph. On April 12th 2019 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital late of Papakura in his 83rd year. Loved Husband of Cherie. Much loved Father of Maria and David, Tania and Wayne, David, Gordon and Miriam. Loved Grand Dad of Noah and Ruby. A Service will be held at the Salvation Army Chapel, 87 Clevedon Road, Papakura on Wednesday 17th April 2019 at 11am prior to burial at the Papakura South Cemetery. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.