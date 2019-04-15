|
THORNTON, Lyall Joseph. On April 12th 2019 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital late of Papakura in his 83rd year. Loved Husband of Cherie. Much loved Father of Maria and David, Tania and Wayne, David, Gordon and Miriam. Loved Grand Dad of Noah and Ruby. A Service will be held at the Salvation Army Chapel, 87 Clevedon Road, Papakura on Wednesday 17th April 2019 at 11am prior to burial at the Papakura South Cemetery. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
