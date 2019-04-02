|
|
|
MESNAGE, Louis Germain Henri Pierre. Originally from Brittany, France, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 31 March 2019, at Auckland Hospital surrounded by his wife and four daughters. Much loved husband of Lynette, father to Nadine, Soizick, Nicole and Alexia, and Pepe to eight grandchildren. Brother to Bertrand, Pierrot, Jeannette and Malou. Louis' larger-than-life presence and irreverence will be sorely missed, but his love of cooking, family meals and red wine lives on. An informal service will be held at the family home at 79 Tiri Rd, Whangaparaoa from 2pm on Wednesday, 3 April.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More