Louie (Lopdell) TIMMS

TIMMS, Louie (nee Lopdell). On 25 March 2019, in her 91st year. Loved wife of Monty, cherished mother and mother- in-law of Barry and Lynda, Alan and Kim, Dave and Kathy, Graham and Tina. Loved Granny of Eamon, Kieran, James, Nick, Alana, Hannah, Matt, Sam, Mitchell, Libby and Connor; also precious to Alese and Haley, wider family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Lansdowne Park, Masterton. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Louie's life at 1:30pm Saturday 30th March 2019 at The Village Chapel 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton. At peace, reunited with Monty. Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
