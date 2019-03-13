Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
ETHERINGTON, Lorraine Rose. Passed away peacefully holding Michele and Kevin's hand on Monday, 11th March 2019. Aged 75 years. Beloved Wife of the late George. Cherished and loved mother and Mother in law of Michele and Greg, Kevin and Nedeena. Loved Nana of Kruze, Karlton, Jessie, Chloe, Celine, Daniel, Nellee, Jack and Hope. Blessed Great Nana of Anakyn and Hazel. Forever in our Hearts this beautiful lady, safe in Dad's arms. A Service for Lorraine will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday, 16th March 2019 at 10:00 am followed by private cremation. All communications please to the Etherington family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
